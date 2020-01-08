The home of Senator Shehu Sani was invaded today, Tuesday by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC stormed the apartment in Wuse, Abuja at about 3:30pm on Wednesday looking for incriminating evidence.

The EFCC had arrested the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly on December 31, 2019 on allegation of extorting $10,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, popular as ASD, owner of a Kaduna-based motor company.

Sani was elected senator in 2015, under the All Progressives Congress platform. When he could not get the party’s ticket in 2019, he ran on the ticket of the Peoples Redemption Party but lost to Uba Sani of the APC.

He has been a trenchant critic of the APC government, both in Kaduna and Abuja, since then.

Some of the offences the EFCC may slam the senator with are extortion, name dropping, and financial crimes.

Sani, who represented Kaduna central senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, allegedly collected money from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

