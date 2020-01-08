The two black boxes from the Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside the capital Tehran were found on Wednesday, Iranian state television reported.

An Iranian official was quoted as saying both boxes were damaged but that it was believed their data could still be retrieved.

Ukrainian plane with 176 people aboard crashes , killing all after take-off in Iran

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport.

(Reuters/NAN)

