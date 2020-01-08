English Premier League side Aston Villa are on the verge of sealing a €3m deal for Barcelona youngster Louie Barry.

According to ESPN, the 16-year-old striker will join Villa in the summer in a four-year deal with the youngster having only hit the headlines six months ago.

READ ALSO: Muguruza powers her way into Shenzhen quarters, Wang advances



Barry made the move to Barcelona over the summer after spending 10 years at West Bromwich Albion this despite French giants PSG having made an offer for him.

The deal, however, is compounded by some legal drama as West Brom are yet to see the £235,000 in compensation Barcelona owes them for the player, despite reporting the matter to FIFA.

Barry has also had trouble getting his football career at Barcelona due to a delay in processing his registration with FIFA, which caused him to miss out on playing with the U-19s despite an impressive pre-season playing up top with Ansu Fati, amongst others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

