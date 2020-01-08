.Says ruling party feeding fat on pains and anguish of Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for the escalated violence, insurgents attacks, bloodletting and worsened insecurity in the country.

The PDP said the APC has been feeding fat and servicing its interests from the pains and anguish of suffering Nigerians who daily face the agony of economic repression, death and violent attacks.

The party also alerted Nigerians to be wary of APC’s renewed attacks and baseless allegations against the PDP and its leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, all in the failed bid to divert public attention from its atrocities against the country, including compromising security architecture for selfish purposes.

In a statement by party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party challenged the APC to respond to reported allegation that its administration terminated the nation’s counter-insurgency operations to satisfy foreign interests, leading to escalated violent attacks and bloodletting in various parts of the country, particularly in the north.

The PDP demanded explanation from the ruling APC on the assertion by international security expert, Eeben Barlow, who reported that Nigeria was successfully routing insurgents in the Northeast before the APC administration terminated the counter-insurgency operation to satisfy an alleged American interest that assisted it to manipulate its way to power.

“It is instructive to note that the APC had engaged in unwarranted attack on the PDP and Atiku Abubakar as well as sponsoring negative divisive publications in the last few days in the bid to divert public attention from this very grave issue.

“Nigerians can now see why insurgents, marauders and bandits, who had been pushed to the fringes under the PDP administration suddenly resurged in renewed ravaging of communities and killing our compatriots unabated, while the APC and its administration engage in lip service and empty condolence messages.

“Nigerians are aware of how the APC imported political mercenaries, thugs and miscreants from neighbouring countries including Niger Republic and used them to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 Presidential election.

“The APC has failed to account for these miscreants, most of who are now unleashing violence as kidnappers, armed robbers and marauders, pillaging our communities without restrain under the APC.

“It is important to observe that the APC had failed to apologize or join other well-meaning Nigerians in forcefully demanding for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the mass killings in Benue, Borno, Plateau, Taraba, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Adamawa, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Abia, Nasarawa, Niger and other parts of the country, under its watch.

“Only recently, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, accused the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of always relying on thugs for elections and Nigerians know the devastation thuggery and its associated violence had caused the nation in the last five years of the APC.

“Moreover, instead of clinching on straws by attacking the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, the APC should account for or demand for investigation and prosecution of its leaders responsible for the looting of over N14 trillion from federal coffers, including the stolen N9 trillion exposed by the leaked NNPC memo on oil subsidy theft”, said the PDP.

The opposition party asked the APC to account for the alleged N1.1 trillion worth of crude siphoned by its leaders using 18 unregistered vessels, the stealing of over N48 billion meant for the rehabilitation of victims of insurgency.

“It should account for the N33bn National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) saga in which a very top member of President Muhammadu Buhari administration was mentioned as well as the looting spree in National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under its watch, after which it should head for the dustbin of history where it now belongs”, it further demanded.

