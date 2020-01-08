Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has urged traders to relocate to the new Kurudu market to boost socio-economic development in the area.

Candido gave the advice in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that relocating to the new market would not only improve people’s standard of living, but would also boost commercial activities along the axis.

The chairman added that unnecessary and avoidable accidents, pick pocketing as well as complaints of theft of traders’ goods would be reduced.

“Traders along Kurudu, Orozo, Karshi, Nyanya axis can relocate to the new Kurudu modern market as we have made necessary security arrangements for their goods.

“For the stress they will encounter while relocating, we are also assuring them of our commitment not to collect any money in terms of revenue or taxes from now to May 20.

“I am urging them to relocate as soon as possible to reduce unnecessary accidents and to boost socioeconomic development of Kurudu community,” he said.

The 2,650 shops in Kurudu modern market along the Kurudu/Orozo axis of the FCT was inaugurated on Dec. 20, 2019.

