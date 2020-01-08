Abuja – Egypt’s women volleyball team on Tuesday defeated their Nigerian counterparts 3-0 in their second game at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Egypt won all the three sets of the crucial match on the third day of the competition.

The Egyptian ladies won 25-11 in the first set, 25-12 in the second and 25-13 in the last set to make the final scoreline 3-0.

The loss has now dimmed hopes of qualification for the 2020 Olympics by the Nigerian side.

Nigeria will still face Botswana on Wednesday and Kenya on Thursday at the qualifiers.

The 2020 Olympic qualifiers which started on Sunday is expected to end on Thursday.(NAN)

