Reno Omokri, former spokesperson for President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that the separation between popular twin singers, Peter and Paul Okoye is as a result of women and money.

Omokri made this as a reference in a tweet on Twitter on Tuesday while trying to explain the importance of separating finances from family.

He stated, ” Money and women can separate even twins. No need to look too far. Think of PSquare. If you want your brotherhood and friendship to last, compartmentalise your life. Have boundaries between love and financial life separate and family and friendships “

See tweet below:

Money and women can separate even twins. No need to look too far. Think of PSquare. If you want your brotherhood and friendship to last, compartmentalise your life. Have boundaries between love and financial life separate and family and friendships#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 7, 2020

