An enraged woman put her husband up for sale after she caught him cheating, she waited for her husband to return home for a week and decided to sell her husband to his mistress.

Edna Mukwana, from Kenya, said she sold her husband for 1700 Kenyan Shilling (£12.76) and used the money to buy her children clothes for the new year, according to Ghanaweb.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC mulls recruitment, says agency understaffed – D-G



She explained that she caught her husband sleeping with another woman in their matrimonial bed and did not let him return home for over a week after the confrontation.

She then decided to sell her husband to the mistress, saying: “My husband is married to alcohol and whoring around.

“I told the woman who has been misleading him to send me Ksh2000 but she sent me Ksh1700 instead.

“I have used all the money to buy new year clothes for my children.”

Asked if she will accept her husband to return, Edna said: “I can’t. I don’t want to get into the new year with the 2019 nuisance.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

