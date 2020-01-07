Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has completely ruled out any possibility of managing the red side of Manchester.

Pep made the comment ahead of Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg between both rivals.

The 48-year-old was a leading candidate for United job before settling for City in 2016.

READ ALSO: Liverpool considering new deal for Pedro Chirivella



Just like he wouldn’t take a managerial role at Real Madrid after a spell with Barcelona, Pep said he will rather play golf than accept an offer from Manchester United.

“After training City I won’t train United. It is like I would never train Madrid. Definitely not.” Standard report.

Pressed on whether there were any circumstances in which he could head to Old Trafford, he added: “I’d be in the Maldives if I don’t have any offers! Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn’t have any golf courses!”

Guardiola added: “I’m sure I didn’t come here just to beat United or be in front of them. That was not the target, absolutely not. It was to play good, to win the title – we did it in the last two seasons – this season we won trophy already, the Community Shield, now we have the challenge to get to another final so we are going to play for that.

“I think as a team I have incredible respect for this club (United) and I’m sure sooner or later they will be back in the positions to fight for the Premier League title.

“But in every club’s history, there are periods when you struggle a bit. It is not always one team is going win, win, win all the time over a decade. It happened many years ago under Sir Alex (Ferguson). Now they are struggling a little bit, but they will be back.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

