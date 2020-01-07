A stampede at the funeral for slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman claimed more than 50 lives on Tuesday, media said.

“The number of those killed in this accident has topped 50.“Most of them are men,” the chief of the regional forensics office was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

READ ALSO: Stampede kills 35 mourners at Soleimani funeral



The number of those injured has not been revised but earlier reports on Tuesday indicated a steady rise in the death toll.The head of Iran’s medical emergency services said earlier in the day that 40 people died and 213 were hurt in the stampede that happened as thousands packed the streets ahead of the Quds force commander’s burial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

