The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has stated that Unpatriotic people in the country are using elections and politics to distract President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu stated this to newsmen on Tuesday after his meeting with the President.

Buhari holds closed door meeting with Tinubu

He said only unpatriotic people would be using future elections and politics to distract the President from facing governance, saying it is not yet time to start discussing 2023 elections.

Tinubu who was at the state house to consort with Buhari and wish him well for the New Year, also dismissed insinuations about a regime extension plan for President Buhari, commending him for taking time to dismiss the rumour in his New Year message to Nigerians.

