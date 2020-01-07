Real Madrid is set to complete the €30M transfer of Flamengo striker Reinier Jesus this week, according to reports coming out of Spain.

Spanish publication Marca believes that Zinedine Zidane’s side will secure a move for the talented teenager on January 18th. The young Brazilian forward has been persistently linked with a move to the Spanish capital and now it looks as though a transfer is imminent.

Real Madrid has allegedly delayed the confirmation of the move as they want to wait until the striker turns 18 on January 18th in order to comply with FIFA regulations on the signing of underage players.

This will be a blow for Flamengo, who recently won the Copa Libertadores, as they look set to lose one of the hottest prospects in Brazil. The player’s representatives insisted on lowering his release clause from €70M to €30M so that Real would make a firm offer to get a deal done.

If the move is completed before the end of January, Reinier will link up with Raul’s Real Madrid Castille youth setup.

