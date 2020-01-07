The police have charged three suspects before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged involvement in a bank robbery in Oye Ekiti.

The three accused persons, Omotoso Aliu (56), Oyelowo Akand (56), and Taiwo Ayobami (52) were docked on a charge of conspiracy.

At least three persons were killed in the attack on the bank while others were injured with an unspecified amount of money carted away by the robbers.

Police prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused and others still at large committed the offence on November 21, 2019 at about 3.05 pm in Oye Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the accused persons conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit armed robbery on the Oye Ekiti branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The prosecutor disclosed that the defendants were arrested based on information gathered by police detectives investigating the bank robbery.

Akinwale said the offence contravenes Section 516 of the Criminal Code, laws of Ekiti state, 2012 and asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

However, when the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Their counsel, Mr. Timi Omotoso, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, in his ruling granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until February 12 for hearing.

