The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)Plateau Sector Command has confirmed five persons killed and 26 others injured in road traffic crashes during the festive period.

Mr Andrew Bala, Public Education Officer of the command, confirmed the figures to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

Bala said that the figures covered a period of Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020.

The Public Education Officer told NAN that the statistics indicated a decrease in the number of road crashes compared to the same period last year.

“From Dec. 15, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019, the number of road traffic crashes was 27, the people involved were 372, and seven people were killed while 110 were injured.

“In 2019 (festive period), the road crashes were 15, the number of people involved were 98, five were killed and 26 were injured.

“This analysis shows 44 per cent reduction in number of road traffic crashes recorded and 29 per cent reduction on fatality rate,” he explained.

He said the feat was made possible because of the command’s Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol which commenced Dec. 15, 2019 to end Jan. 19, 2020.

Bala stated that preceding the take-off of the end of year special patrol, the command carried out robust sensitisation to motorists and commuters at various motor parks, places of worship, organisations and communities in the state.

According to him, the command also fully deployed regular and special marshals for the strategic special patrol for some of its activities.

The public education officer said that the activities included the enforcement on critical major highways in the state, motorised patrol, route lining/traffic calming, traffic control and conduct of mobile courts.

“The command is appealing to motorists and residents of Plateau to imbibe the tenets of road safety.

“They should shun all forms of negative attitude as they use the road in 2020 and not to forget that road safety is a state of mind; stay alert, stay alive,” he said.

