A Pakistan military aircraft crashed near an air base on Tuesday, killing two pilots, an air force spokesman said.

The FT-7 jet came down on a routine training mission near the central district of Mianwali, the spokesman added.

READ ALSO: Court grants Pakistani police permission to remand 3 suspects in honour killing



He named the pilots as Sqn. Ldr. Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad-ur-Rehman, saying that a board of inquiry would look into what caused the crash. (Reuters/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

