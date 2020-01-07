The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, has said that he is confident that the party will excel in all political contest that it will partake in in the state in the new year, assuring that the party would enjoy easy ride to victory in all elections.

Adetimehin also spoke on the reason behind the celebrated investment on road construction in the state by the APC-led government.

The party chairman in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, spoke during his “family thanksgiving” in Akure, the state capital, the APC state chairman called on the people of the state to perceive APC as a party on a mission to rebuild and not to destroy.

According to him, “Our members, and residents that are in love with the party have nothing to fear; Ondo APC will triumph in all its undertakings in this 2020. We only need to work together as a family.”

He commended the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for according unprecedented attention to the provision of portable water across the state, adding that clean water promotes quality health.

Adetimehin explained that the need to encourage farmers and entrepreneurs in transporting farm produce and goods informed the “huge investment” in roads construction by the state government.

His words: “We decided to make development of infrastructure, particularly road construction, our number one priority to aid transportation of crops and other goods. I am happy that we have done appreciably well in that regards.”

He commended the selfless and tireless efforts of the State Working Committee at building a more virile chapter, stressing that the party would not neglect the welfare of its members.

He appreciated God on behalf of his family members, and prays for the wisdom to lead the state chapter of the party to greater heights.

