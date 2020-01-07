An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday ordered that a 25-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Bright Obi, be remanded at Agodi Correctional Centre,Ibadan for allegedly raping a 14-year-old-girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. A. Adesina, who did not take the plea of Obi ordered that he be remanded and the cases file should be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions(DPP) for advice.

READ ALSO: The Unfinished Battle against Rape



Adesina then adjourned the case until Jan.10, for mention.

The defendant, who resides in Felele area of Ibadan, is facing a two-count charge of abduction and rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that Obi committed the offences on Jan. 4, in Ibadan.

Adegbite said the defendant abducted the girl and unlawfully had sexual inter course with her.

He said the defendant met the girl while she went on an errand for her grandmother and abducted her.

Adegbite said that one Mrs Dasola Onikede, reported the case at Felele Police Station on Jan .4, at about 8a.m.

The offence contravened Sections 225 and 357 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

