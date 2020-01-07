Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, who has just released the trailer for her first produced full length feature ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ said it will hit cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana on the January 24, 2020.

The movie is revolved around the true story of Inikpi, an Igala princess who decided to give her life up for the freedom of her homeland.

The film features Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sam Dede, Odunlade Adekola, Saidi Balogun, Paul Obazele and others.

The producer in a statement said, “I believe I’ve been called to tell Nigerian stories. From the feedback we have so far, people are ready to know more about our culture and our past. It’s an honour to be the vessel to tell these stories.”

The Legend of Inikpi premieres on January 19, 2020 and hits the cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana on the 24th of January 2020.

The film is distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution. Media partners include Pulse, Bella Naija, Legit, Ynaija, Naijaloaded, YabaleftOnline, TVC, Silverbird Television, Goldmyne TV, The Beat 99.9FM, Rhythm FM Ameyaw Debrah, African Movie Channel, Sodas and popcorn, WildFlower PR and Nollywood Reinvented.

