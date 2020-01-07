For the air transport industry to gain its full potential by 2025 operators including airport authorities and airlines must review their business models to focus on competition , safety and customer service, Director General , Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera has disclosed.

Irukera said global dynamics in the air transport value chain now revolves around improved customer experience, saying investors not thinking along such lines were likely to be left behind in such endeavours.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos, he said improved customer relationship, promotion of safety and cost management has become the new thinking in the strategy continuum for businesses that are targeting growth for 2025.

He said air travel has become increasingly dynamic because of investors and players in the value chain are latching on improved service delivery to step up safety both for passengers on board and on the ground.

To optimize the growth of air travel business, Irukera said airline and airport operators must adopt new business models that put customer needs first.

Besides, changing of business models, Irukera said technology, in the form of electronic commerce, is changing the operational landscape.

He said, ” The airport experience must change in a manner that the airport is now seen as a comfort zone rather than a travel port.

” Commercial managers are focusing more on how to optimize opportunities at airports as opposed to the responsibilities of security and immigration officials put together.

” For countries that want to tap into opportunities in the aviation sector, operators and investors must look at how to create more shops and offices around the airport and retail businesses which have more opportunities in excess of what aviation fees could offer. “

He said regulators and government must strive to make airports places of attraction for passengers, where there are minimal flight delays and other distortions.

Irukera said airport authorities must improve on the airport premium class seating experience to make the terminals more welcoming to improve trade and stimulate business.

He said air transport opportunities in Africa remain untapped because of challenges of lack of air connectivity, which has made air travel costly and time-wasting.

” To grow air transport into its pride of place by 2025, governments in Africa and industry operators must make conscious efforts to improve the airport hub an experience by stimulating improved regional and domestic travel”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

