The Jigawa State Hisbah Commission says it reconciled 3,136 couples by settling disputes among them in 2019.

The Hisbah Commandant in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, made this known t in Dutse on Tuesday.

Dahiru said reconciling couples is part of the statutory responsibilities of the commission.

He explained that the commission has trained personnel, with good skills and deep understanding in processes of mediation between disputing parties.

The commandant pointed out that with with the commission in place, people don’t need to go to court.

“Reconciliation is encouraged in Islam, so is better for disputing parties to reconcile than go to court.

“It is also better as it saves time and helps in decongesting courts.

“Interestingly, one is compelled to accept any court judgment, but reconciliation is done only when the two parties agreed.

“For this, we advise people to always visit our offices in all the 27 LGAs of the state in order to save time, money and settle their differences out of court,” the commandant stressed.

According to him, the reconciliation process was part of the commission’s strategies to ensure conflict resolution and peace building among people in the state.

He, therefore, urged those in dispute over whatever issue, to patronize the commission for peaceful and timely resolution of their problem.

“It is not always advisable for people, particularly couples and families to be going to courts and other places whenever they have one problem or the other.

“That is why we always encourage such parties to patronise the Hisbah so that we amicably and fairly resolve their problems successfully,” Dahiru said.

He said that the target of the commission was ensure that people, including couples live in peace and harmony.

The commission had between 2016 and 2018 reconciled over 13,000 couples in the state.

(NAN)

