Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of Ogun Assembly, on Tuesday advised the Local Government Transition Committees members in the state to focus on developing their areas.

Oluomo gave the advice in Abeokuta during the screening of the transition committee members sent to the House by Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

He said that the committee members should put political sentiments aside and serve the people diligently.

“The committee should be fair to all concerned. There should not be any unnecessary rivalry in the councils.

“Erase sentiments in your local governments and ensure dividends of democracy cut across all nooks and crannies.

“We want peace and development for people, Be neutral and handle things with maturity. Play down sectional politics and serve the people very well.

“Your confirmation is for the first three months, you have to return for reconfirmation.

” Your attitude and performance will determine what will happen then, ” Oluomo said.

Mr Tunde Tella, the Committee Chairman for Abeokuta North Local Government, who spoke on behalf of the screened members, promised to deliver democracy dividends to the grassroots.

Those screened were from Abeokuta South and North, Obafemi Owode, Ewekoro , Odeda and Ifo local governments, all in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

