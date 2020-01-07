Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, on Tuesday, commended the National Hospital for the successful separation of Siamese twins conjoined at chest and abdomen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the conjoined twins were referred from Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa to the hospital on Aug. 13, 2018.

Ehanire who gave the commendation at a news conference in Abuja said it was the first time that such surgery would be carried out at the hospital.

He also said it was first surgery of the type done in the hospital and the achievement would make the realm of advance surgery in the country.

“I am happy that we have good news coming from a Nigerian hospital and in this case, we do not need to rush them abroad for surgery; it is a case of home grown surgery.

“I commend the team lead by Prof. Emmanuel Ameh, Chief Consultant Pediatric Surgeon and other specialists that separated the twins.

“The children had to be nurtured from birth to stable size by the medical team before the surgery was carried out.

“I am delighted and proud to be with you and with the leadership of the National Hospital for this achievement,’’ he said.

According to him, the surgery followed a detailed plan, dedication of the team, excellent work and support of the hospital management.

Also speaking, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Minister of State of Health attributed the success of the surgery to God and the team spirit demonstrated by the surgical team.

Mamora said medical professionals and health care experts needed to be encouraged to do more, urging them to do more to address other surgical problems.

In her remarks, Dr Mariya Mukhar-yola, Chief Consultant Pediatrician, Head of Neonatalogy said the babies (girls) Goodness and Mercy were received and they found to be conjoined at the thorax and abdomen.

Mukhar-yola said the combined weight of the babies was five kg when they were received.

“Major activities prior to surgery included infection control, feeding, fluid therapy, immunisation, monitoring growth and development and controlling crowd,’’she said.

NAN reports that the surgery lasted for 12 and half hours on Nov. 14, 2019 after which they were admitted and nurtured to 15 months.(NAN)

