The Federal Government has charged the President in Council, Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SCN), Joseph Olorunjuwon Agbenla for alleged abuse of office.

Agbenla, who retired as the Permanent Secretary / Surveyor-General, Lagos State, is charged with receiving about N5million as allowances for conferences not attended.

The Nation reports that the four-count charge filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), now assigned to Justice A. O. Obong (who sits in Zuba), was filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

