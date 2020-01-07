The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distribution Companies (ANED), on Monday, said that the Distribution Companies (DisCos) would enforce the new electricity tariffs from April 1.

Mr. Sunday Oduntan, the Director, Research and Advocacy, ANED disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Oduntan said that the present tariff shall remain the same until April 1, when there would be a slight increment to cater for tariff shortfalls which shall be gradually passed on to consumers until “it is fully completed’’.

“We state emphatically that there shall be no change or increase in the existing Electricity tariff until April 1, when the new adjusted tariffs shall begin to gradually reflect the dynamism of our macro-economy.’’

Oduntan said that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was empowered by the Electric Power Sector Reform Act to carry out minor reviews of the Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 twice a year.

According to him, NERC has just reviewed the MYTO 2015 and has published an order on tariffs and minimum remittance for January to June.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that NERC had on Saturday published new tariffs for the different DisCos and categories of customers on its website which was signed by its chairman and Secretary Prof. James Momoh and Dafe Akpeneye respectively.

However, NERC chairman Momoh had in a news conference on Monday said what the commission did was a tariff review which was usually done twice a year.

According to him, there will be no increase in electricity tariff without consultations.

Oduntan said that the new tariff ordered by NERC would cater for revenue shortfalls in the sector.

“The tariffs anticipate changes in the currency exchange rates between the United States and Nigeria, changes in the rate of inflation and gas prices.

“It is our hope that this explanation substantially clarifies the accurate position and allays any fears and concerns our esteemed customers may have.” he said.

NSCIA appeals for restraint over killing of top Iranian military general

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Monday appealed to Muslim youths in the country for exercise restraint over the death of top Iranian military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Head of Media of the council, Mr. Ibrahim Aselemi, the body appealed to the youths not to allow their emotions becloud their judgment to ensure peace at all times.

According to NSCIA, the issue between the USA and Iran can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

”The attention of NSCIA has been drawn to a planned peaceful protest by some Muslim youths in the country to vent their anger over the killing of Iranian top military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

” Although protest are integral part of civil democracy all over the world, however NSCIA believes that the timing is wrong,” the council said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soleimani was killed on Sunday by a US Military airstrike in Baghdad.

The development has generated tensions between Washington and Tehran and in other parts of the world.

