The four men who lured 23-year-old physiotherapy student Jyoti Singh and her friend onto a bus in Delhi, India then gang-raped and tortured her will be hanged.

Four men convicted of gang raping and murdering a woman on a bus in Delhi have been scheduled for to death by hanging.

They then severely beat both victims before dumping them naked and semi-conscious on the roadside in Munirka, in the south of the city.

The woman died in hospital weeks later, in a high-profile case that sparked global outrage and widespread protests in India about violence against women in the country.

Jyoti’s mum welcomed the news of the hangings, according to Asia News International

Asha Devi said: “My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system.”

The four attackers will reportedly face the death sentence in a few weeks’ time after years of legal wrangling.

The date of their execution by hanging has now been scheduled for January 22 at 7am local time, according to India Today.

A Delhi Court today issued the death warrants for the four men who had been convicted of murder, gang rape and torture over the brutal 2012 attack that killed Jyoti Singh.

Bus cleaner Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh Singh, 32, fruit seller Pawan Gupta, 25, and gym instructor Vinay Sharma, 26, are all sentenced to death.

Originally six men who were on the bus including the driver were arrested.

One suspect man died in hospital in a suspected suicide, although his family have claimed he was murdered.

