After Nathaniel Chalobah and Patrick Bamford, Danny Drinkwater has become the latest to depart Turf Moor with no significant playing time.

However, there’s been a quick turnaround in finding a new club and he is reportedly undergoing a medical at Aston Villa’s training ground, Bodymoor Heath, ahead of a loan till the end of the season.

READ ALSO: Germany’s goalkeeper dies at 84



After being largely ignored by Maurizio Sarri, farmed out by Frank Lampard and suffering an off-field incident that kept him out injured for several weeks this season, Drinkwater will undoubtedly be desperate to re-establish himself as a Premier League regular.

The 29-year-old’s stock is understandably low at the moment and Chelsea will continue to pay some amount of his wages during this loan spell but with John McGinn out injured and Villa low on options, the chances are that the one-time Premier League winner will have his chance to make a mark.

Of course, Chelsea will also be hoping they can sell him for actual money when the time inevitably comes this summer.

Here’s hoping the move works out for all parties involved. Good luck, Danny!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

