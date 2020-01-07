An Owerri High Court presided over by Justice Eze Njemanze on Tuesday issued an interim order restraining the sacked 27 local council chairmen elected under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their councillors or their agents from invading or forcefully taking over the administration of local government councils in the state.

The order follows the granting of a motion of interim injunction brought before the court by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN) following the attempts to forcefully take-over the administration of the councils by the sacked APC chairmen and their supporters on Monday.

Justice Njemanze while issuing the interim order, urged all the parties in the suit to refrain from a further invasion of local government councils in the state pending the hearing of an interlocutory order slated for January 28.

In his prayers for the interim order, the state Attorney General and Commission for Justice, Nnawuchi (SAN) urged the court to restrain the sacked chairmen and their councillors from forcefully taking over of the administration of council areas with hired thugs and other miscreants.

He said that “a situation where there is an impending court case and the defenders over-ran the 27 local government councils with armed thugs is not only an affront to the court, but it reduces the court to a toothless bull dog if it allows such recklessness.

“It is also criminal and treasonable felony to take over government by force which means that we are still living in a primitive society.”

The justice commissioner prayed the court to make an interim order, restraining sacked council chairmen and their councillors from further invading the various council headquarters in the state.

He therefore, pointed out that if they were allowed to take- over the administration of councils in the state by force, the state may turn out to be a jungle place where only the mighty would survive.

Fielding questions from journalists latter, the attorney general said that anyone that flouts the order of the court would be charged for contempt, saying that the police has commence investigations on the Monday by sacked council chairmen and councillors loyal to Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Daily Times recalls that the state government dissolved the executive committees of the 27 councils of the state on June 17, 2019, while the sacked chairmen and councillors were elected in August26. 2018.

