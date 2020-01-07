President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the State House.

Although the subject of the discussion of the meeting was not disclosed, Asiwaju Tinubu told journalists that he visited the President to consort with him and wish him well for the New Year.

He also dismissed insinuations about a regime extension plan for President Buhari, commending him for taking time to dismiss the rumour in his New Year message to Nigerians.

He said only unpatriotic people would be using future elections and politics to distract the President from facing governance, saying it is not yet time to start discussing 2023 elections.

