Midfielder Danny Drinkwater has joined Premier League side Aston Villa on loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season.

Drinkwater has completed his move to Villa and is set to remain at Villa Park until May. This has seen the Blues recall Jacob Maddox from his loan spell at Tranmere Rovers after featuring only twice this season.

The former Leicester City man made two appearances for Burnley following his temporary switch in August, with his time at Turf Moor disrupted by injuries.

With the arrival of Danny Drinkwater, Dean Smith believes that Aston Villa have got a player with a point to prove. 💪



The boss sees similarities with the signing of @OfficialTM_3 last season…#AVFC #PL pic.twitter.com/4XqsM9tnG8 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2020

The ex-England star is under contract at the Blues until 2022, after penning a five-year deal after joining the club from Leicester for £35million in 2017.

