The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, be reversed.

Ogunbiyi was earlier suspended by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.

“Her resignation effective December 31, 2019, has been accepted to enable her to take up her new United Nations appointment,” the presidency tweeted.

Her resignation effective 31 December 2019 has been accepted to enable her take up her new @UN appointment. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) January 7, 2020

