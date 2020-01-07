The Nigerian Army has confirmed an ambush by the Boko Haram terrorists on the convoy of the theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, on Monday.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that the attack took place about two Kilometers to Auno in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

Nigerian Army troops dislodge Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Iliyasu said that the Commander was returning from Jakana where he visited troops’ location following his earlier meeting at Auno with the Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

He said that the ambush was a clear display of misguided desperation to stage a reprisal following the recent neutralisation of several of their top commanders by troops on Dec. 6.

According to him, the Theatre Commander led the gallant troops of his convoy to engage the insurgents with superior fire power, subduing them and thereafter assaulting the ambush site with his men.

“This caused the criminal insurgents to flee the location in disarray.

“Other senior military officers in the Theatre Commanders’ convoy at the time of the ambush include the Deputy Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. M.G Ali, Brig.-Gen. E.I Eze, Brig.-Gen. S.I Igbinomwanya and Lt. A.A Tejuoso.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, several Boko Haram criminal insurgents were decimated.

“Additionally, 20 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one camouflage trouser, one Nigeria Police Force fragmental jacket, 2 AK 47 Rifles and 3 AK 47 Rifle magazines were captured from the fleeing insurgents.

“Thereafter, the Commander and his convoy continued their trip and have since returned safely to the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Maiduguri,” he said.

Iliyasu disclosed that two soldiers who were wounded in the encounter were currently receiving treatment at a military medical facility and in stable condition.

According to him, the theatre commander, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai congratulates the troops for their resilience and courage.

“He urges them not to relent in their efforts until all the remnants of the Boko Haram and ISWAP criminal insurgents are completely defeated”. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

