Michigan – Mark Latunski, a 50-year old resident of Michigan was on Tuesday arrested by cops after allegedly murdering a man he met via a dating app and consuming certain parts of his body.

According to the reports by WILX media outlet, court documents reveal that the naked body of the victim, a 25-year old man named Kevin Bacon, was found hanging from the rafters by the ankles at Latunski’s home.

The report said detectives found Bacon’s body when they arrived at Latunski’s house to perform a welfare check as it was the last location Bacon was believed to have been.

Latunski, however, admitted that he killed Bacon by stabbing him in the back and slicing the man’s throat and that he severed the victim’s testicles with a knife and ate them.

Latunski was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.

His victim was first reported missing on Christmas Day when he did not return home.

In November, police responded to calls from Latunski’s community when a 29-year old man dressed only in a leather kilt was seen running from the house with Latunski chasing him.

While Parks reportedly said that the man had blood on his face and was screaming for help, Latunski told officers that the kilt was his and that he merely wanted the man to return it.

The police did investigate the incident, but since the man did not want to press charges, the cops determined that no crime had been committed.

The suspect was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body, having been apprehended on the same day the cops made a gruesome discovery at his house. (Sputnik/NAN)

