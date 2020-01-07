National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that it’s too early to talk about which section of the country will get the presidential slot for 2023.

“It will be mere restlessness to talk about it now”, he said.

Tinubu also said that any talks about succession plans, for now, should be discarded.

He spoke with State House Correspondents on Tuesday after he visited the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari ( retd.), for a brief meeting.

Tinubu explained that the APC’s government just got a second term, adding that the attention should be focused on good governance.

“This is not the time”, he added.

The former governor of Lagos State is one of the names regularly mentioned as a possible APC presidential candidate in 2023 when power is expected to be zoned to the South.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

