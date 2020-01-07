Abuja – The Nigeria women’s volleyball team on Monday lost 0-3 to
The Team Nigeria lost all the three sets of their opening game to the hosts.
They lost 12-25 in the first set, 10-25 in the second and 8-25 in the last set.
Also at the qualifiers, Kenya doubled their wins with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) sweep of Botswana.
Nigeria will face Egypt in their second game on Tuesday, take on Botswana on Wednesday by 4 p.m.
Nigeria won the women's zone 3 beach volleyball competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday in
The 2020 Olympic qualifiers which started on Sunday is expected to end on Thursday in Yaoundé.(NAN)
