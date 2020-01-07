Abuja – The Nigeria women’s volleyball team on Monday lost 0-3 to hosts Cameroon in their match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers in Yaounde.

The Team Nigeria lost all the three sets of their opening game to the hosts.

They lost 12-25 in the first set, 10-25 in the second and 8-25 in the last set.

Also at the qualifiers, Kenya doubled their wins with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) sweep of Botswana.

Nigeria will face Egypt in their second game on Tuesday, take on Botswana on Wednesday by 4 p.m. and meet Kenya on Thursday.

Nigeria won the women’s zone 3 beach volleyball competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday in Laboma , Ghana.

The 2020 Olympic qualifiers which started on Sunday is expected to end on Thursday in Yaoundé.(NAN)

