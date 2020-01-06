A viral video online has shown scores of students of Lagos State University on the ground after they got choked up with suffocation in an overcrowded hall during an exam.

According to reports, these students have been hospitalized after they collapsed at the Computer Based Test (CBT) center while struggling to write an exam.

Many of the victims were rushed to the medical on a bike while others were being resuscitated by their fellow students in the scene.

Reports say the management is yet to respond. (kemi filani)

