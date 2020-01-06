A three-man Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from United States of America has arrived Nigeria to commence security assessment of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said that the delegation would commence their duties immediately.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Relations of the agency, made this known on Monday in Lagos in a document posted on the NCAA’s website.

The agency said the team, comprising Transportation Security Specialists, was received by Capt. Abdullahi Sidi, the acting Director-General of NCAA, at the Aviation House.

Adurogboye said the assessment, which was expected to cover critical areas of the airport, would last 10 days.

While thanking the team for the routine visit, Sidi assured them of the authority’s readiness to ensure success of the assessment.

He said that the agency would collaborate more closely with the TSA to promote security in and around the nation’s airports.

Mr Okplefu Akoja, Head, NCAA Aviation Security; Mr Peter Amasa, Head, NCAA AVSEC Training & Certification; Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations and Mr Mahmud Yakubu, Technical Assistant to the Director-General, were present at the brief meeting.

