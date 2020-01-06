A 19-year-old teenage boy, Mohammed Shittima, who allegedly broke into an apartment and stole N1 million, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Shittima, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of house-breaking and theft.

The prosecutor, Insp. Evenly Ehiemua, told the court that Shittima with some persons still at large committed the offence on Aug. 13, 2019 at No. 23, at No. 7a Oba Dosumu St., GRA Ikeja.

Ehiemua alleged that Shittima broke into the complainant Mr Nomis Yu, a Chinese man’s apartment and stole N1 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 309 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for offenders while Section 309 provides three years for house-breaking.

Magistrate A.O. Daudu, admitted him to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daudu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos state government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 30, for mention .

