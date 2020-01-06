One 19-year-old, teenager Umar Shuaibu on Monday appeared before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, lagos State, over alleged murder of one Mr Yusuf Abubakar with whom he fought over a seat.

The police, which brought defendant on a count charge of murder, said that he hit Abubakar on the stomach during the fight.

The defendants’ plea was not taken as the Chief Magistrate, Mr O.O. Olatunji, said he needed the advice of the state director of public prosecution.

Olatunji ordered that the defendant should be remanded, and adjourned the case till Feb. 5, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Unemhinin Paul, had told the court that the defendant committed the crime on Dec. 30, 2019, at 1:30p.m. at Railway Compound, Ebute Meta, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant and the deceased fought while struggling for a chair, adding that he defendant punched the deceased on the stomach, causing his death.

Murder contravenes Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. It is punishable with death under Section 223 of the law.

(NAN)

