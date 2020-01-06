As at Monday morning, only $200 have been raised in a target of $250,000 that former Nigeria player and coach, Samson Siasia is seeking to pursue at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Sports Village Square recalls that Siasia had on Saturday approached an American for profit crown funding platform, ‘GoFundMe’ to raise money to fight his legal battle.

GoFundMe, Sports Village Square reports, allows people to raise money for events ranging from life events such as celebrations and graduations to challenging circumstances like accidents and illnesses. From 2010 to 2017, over $5 billion was raised on the platform from 50 million donors.

The platform under an appeal code ‘Help Samson Siasia clear his name at FIFA’ reports that

Siasia has been alleged “to agree to collect bribe” in relation to a football match.

He was subsequently banned for life from all footballing activities, without the benefit of defending himself.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has now accepted an appeal from Samson on FIFA’s ruling.

His legal cost of defending himself is needed for him to clear his name. Siasia, the organizer, is reportedly based at Hatfield, East of England, United Kingdom.

When Sports Village Square checked the platform on Monday morning, the only donor was one Benson Ejindu who donated $200 of the targeted $250,000.

Before the appeal was launched on ‘GoFundMe’, former Nigerian international, Kingsley Onye had in a telephone interview told Sports Village Square that he would like current and former international Nigerian footballers to come to aid of the embattled Siasia.

Onye and Siasia were members of the Nigerian Under-20 team that won the third place in the then Soviet Union at the 1985 World Youth Championship, a competition that has since been renamed FIFA U20 World Cup.

