The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter, Mr. Anselm Ojezua has said that the inauguration of a 41-man member mobilisation committee to swell the membership of the party ahead of the 2020 governorship election in the state would pull in high-value politicians in an organised, systemic fashion.

The committee is headed by Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen while Abdul Kadir Giwa serves as the Secretary. Edo South Senatorial District has 15 members; Edo Central has 11 while Edo North has 13 members.

Ganduje Appoints 7 Special Advisers, 10 Senior Special Assistants

Ojezua, who spoke with journalists after the inauguration of the committee in Benin City, said 2020 is an important year for the party and the strength of its membership will form the basis of winning the forthcoming elections, hence the need for the committee to focus on membership drive.

According to Ojezua, the terms of reference include, to embark on serious membership drive; to identify and interface with notable persons of substance across the state who have shown genuine interest to join the party; to develop a program of action to receive them at all levels of engagement from the ward and state level; to do all that is necessary to achieve the objectives for which the committee was set up.

He said the party wouldn’t encourage people joining the party as groups because it promotes factionalisation in politics.

“We would not encourage people joining us in groups as grouping promotes factionalisation. We can’t encourage groups to come into our party, but rather encourage individuals with high political network, who will help add value to the party. I call on members to join hands with the committee to do a good job.”

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Pastor Joseph Osagiede, noted that membership of the committee cuts across the three Senatorial District of the state.

He said the party belongs to all Edo people, noting that they are determined to increase the membership base of the party.

The committee chair, Hon. Iduoriyekemwen, who said there is no challenge in the task ahead, noted that the performance of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will make the job easy for the committee.

“The spate of development across Edo State will make our job easy and I assure the party that the committee will do a great job. The Obaseki-led administration is working and mobilisation to ensure more people join the party is a job that needs to be done. Our target is to get as many people as possible to help the government develop the state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

