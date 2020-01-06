The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has so far enrolled over two million people in Kano state as at the end of December 2019.

The Commission’s state Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Auwal-Sanusi, disclosed this in an interview with news men on Monday in Kano.

“As at Dec. 31, 2019, we have enrolled 2, 016,987 people across the 44 local government areas of the state.

“Lagos state is currently leading with the enrolment figure of 4.8 million people, followed by Kaduna state with 2.3 million people,” the coordinator said.

He attributed the low level of turnout of clients to the level of literacy and public awareness as major reasons behind the disparity between Kano state and the two other states.

“Kaduna state has recently initiated a project which is aimed at registering houses and residents of the state, by mobilising buses that go to rural areas to capture people.”

He noted that the recent upgrading in the state office to regional office with a regional director would facilitate the operation of the commission in the state.

“Like Lagos state, Kano state is now a regional office being headed by a regional director while the 44 local government areas have been divided into two with each of the 22 local government areas under a state coordinator,“he said.

According to him, NIMC in Kano state has two coordinators one and two as part of an effort to make the operation of the commission in the state easier and less stressful.

He commended the Kano State Government for equipping the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) enrollment centres with requisite work tools to boost enrollment across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Auwal-Sanusi said the State Government had maintained 50 enrollment centres and equipped them with V-sat, solar systems and renewed the subscription for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“This support from the state government has brought about a remarkable increase in the enrollment figures when compared to what was hitherto obtained in the state,’’ he said.

He, however, advised people of the state to come out en masse in order to register and enrol in the national database as the commission had available centres for the registration and enrolment.

“I want to use this medium to advise residents of the state to come and register and enrol in the national database in view of its importance. People should not wait until the need for its usage arises,” he said.

(NAN)

