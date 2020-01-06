A 23-year-old man, Godswill Agu, on Monday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing electrical wires worth N1.8 million.

Agu, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, break-in and wilful damage.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedim, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other person still at large, on Dec. 15, at 11:30p.m. at Road A, Spring View Estate, Olu-Odo Ikorodu.

Iberedim said that the defendant and his accomplice broke into the house of the complainant , Mr Olalekan Ogunpolu, and stole the wires.

He added that the defendant damaged the complainant’s four iron doors and three windows valued at N125,000.

“Police on patrol in the area saw the defendant and his accomplice carrying two heavy bags on their heads in the middle of the night.

“They tried to stop and question them but they both dropped their loads and took to their heels.

“Agu was caught but his accomplice escaped,” he said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 307 (c), 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F. A. Azeez, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with one surety in like sum.

Azeez said that the surety must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until March 5 for mention. (NAN)

