Kaduna – A middle-aged man, Usman Abbas, on Monday, prayed the Sharia Court ll sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to order his former fiancée, Maryam Yusuf and her father Yusuf Nadabo, to pay back the N110 , 000 he spent during courtship.

Usman, who resides within Kaduna metropolis, told the court that he paid N10,000 to his former fiancée’s parents to seek permission for her hand in marriage in 2017.

He also said that he paid N60,000 as bride price four months after, and additional N40,000 for clothing materials to fix the wedding date as their tradition required.

Man in court to recover N25,000 dowry from ex-fiancée.

“The wedding was fixed to hold eight months after all the traditional obligations were done.

“I traveled before the wedding date, but when I came back, I saw a lot of changes from Maryam, I was not sure if she still loved me,” Abbas said.

“On January 3, I heard she had gotten married to another man. I am praying the court to order her or her parents to pay me my N110,000,” he added.

The fiancees’ father, Nadabo, accepted the claims against him and his daughter, but contended that Abbas paid only N50,000 as bride price.

Nadabo added that he and Abbas’ father had earlier agreed that he would return their money on Jan. 31, but was later issued a court summon.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case to Jan. 13, for the plaintiff to come with witness on the N60,000 he said he paid as bride price.(NAN)

