The Lagos State University has explained the cause of the stampede that caused some of its students to faint while a few others sustained minor injuries on Monday

The school said that anxious students attempted to force their way into the 500 seats CBT Centre in defiance of the efforts of the Security Team to maintain order during a GNS 102 examination.

The LASU Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, in a statement on Monday, said the school had postponed the examination and that the university regrets the unfortunate incidence and will put better measures in place to avoid a recurrence in the future.

Oshiomhole should heed to the wish of Oba of Benin, Ewuare 11 – APC

Adekoya explained that: “On the unfortunate incident of a stampede involving some 100 Level students of the Lagos State University, which occurred as they wrote the GNS 102 examination on Monday, 6th January 2019, the University wishes to state as follows, that:

“100-level students were scheduled to write the GNS 102 Examination on Monday 6th and Tuesday, 7th January 2019, between 8am- 2pm daily;

“The students were scheduled to write the exam in batches, each batch spending an hour in the CBT hall; the arrangement would have seen the students write in six batches on the first day;

“Anxious to be among the earlier set, quite a number of the students attempted to force their way into the 500 seats CBT Centre in defiance of the efforts of the Security Team to maintain order;

“That resulted in a stampede that caused some of them to faint while a few others sustained minor injuries;

“The affected students were promptly rushed to the University Health Centre and the Igando General Hospital for proper treatment. Only one of the injured is still being treated at the General Hospital.

“The GNS examination has now been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, 8th and Thursday 9th January 2019, at the CBT Centre and the Language Laboratory, Faculty of Arts, Main Campus, Ojo. Each student will also be allotted specific time to appear and sit for the examination;

“The University regrets the unfortunate incidence and is determined to put measures in place to avoid a recurrence in the future.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

