The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has placed police commands and formations nationwide on red alert.

This directive was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer DCP Frank Mba and made available to the Daily Times on Sunday.

According to the statement, the development follows intelligence report that some “domestic interests” are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage to protest the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike by the United States.

Soleimani, who headed Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday.

Consequently, the IG has directed Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.

Meanwhile, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security. He has equally warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

Daily Times recalls that the 62-year-old late Soleimani, spearheaded Iranian military operations in the Middle East as head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

He was killed at Baghdad airport, along with other Iran-backed militia figures, early on Friday in a strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

United State president Donald Trump said that the general was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people”.

Soleimani’s killing marks a major escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Under his leadership, Iran had bolstered Hezbollah in Lebanon and other pro-Iranian militant groups, expanded its military presence in Iraq and Syria and orchestrated Syria’s offensive against rebel groups in the country’s long civil war.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack. He also announced three days of national mourning.

