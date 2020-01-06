The United States Embassy in Nigeria has cautioned Americans in Nigeria to be aware of their surroundings.
The warning
United States Embassy in Nigeria on
‘Due to recent world events, U.S.
Crazy Trump, don’t think everything is over with my father’s martyrdom – Soleimani’s daughter Zeinap warns
It also warned on “actions to take which include the following (
Last year the embassy had asked
The travel advisory said: ‘Terrorists continue plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Northeast. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting shopping centers, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places where crowds gather.’
The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu had als
DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters on Sunday said this was due to Intelligence reports over the recent killing of the Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.
According to him, some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.
He said: “Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.
“The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.”
The, IGP, however assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security.
He warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.
Iraq’s powerful Shiite
They were killed in a U.S.
Soleimani is the Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a unit in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG).
Their deaths are the latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coming after thousands of supporters of the Shiite militia broke into the U.S. embassy compound in central Baghdad on Tuesday.
Protesters set fire to one of the gates of walls around the embassy buildings and camped outside until the next day.
The U.S. airstrikes killed at least 25 militiamen.
Kataib Hezbollah, a part of the Hashd Shaabi umbrella group, had been blamed for an attack last week that killed a US citizen.
Discussion about this post