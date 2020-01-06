The United States Embassy in Nigeria has cautioned Americans in Nigeria to be aware of their surroundings.

The warning is coming after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a “defensive action,”

United States Embassy in Nigeria on it s website asked its citizens to review their personal security measures and be aware of their surroundings; keep a low profile; avoid crowds and demonstrations.

‘Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures. While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.’ the website said

It also warned on “actions to take which include the following ( 1) Be aware of your surroundings; ( 2) keep a low profile; ( 3) avoid crowds and demonstrations; ( 4) exercise caution when walking or driving at night; ( 5) carry proper identification; ( 6) review your personal security plans and (7)monitor local media for updates.”

Last year the embassy had asked it citizens in a travel advisory to reconsider travelling to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime, which includes kidnappings, hijackings, boardings, theft, etc. Some areas have increased risk. .

The travel advisory said: ‘Terrorists continue plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Northeast. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting shopping centers, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places where crowds gather.’

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said t hat the U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East aimed to disrupt an “imminent attack” that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu had als o placed policemen on red alert over the growing tension between the United States and the government of Iran.

DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters on Sunday said this was due to Intelligence reports over the recent killing of the Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.

According to him, some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

He said: “Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

“The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.”

The, IGP, however assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security.

He warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

Iraq’s powerful Shiite Hashd Shaabi’s deputy leader, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani were killed in an attack near Baghdad airport.

They were killed in a U.S. strike targeting their vehicle on the Baghdad International Airport road.

Soleimani is the Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a unit in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG).

Their deaths are the latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coming after thousands of supporters of the Shiite militia broke into the U.S. embassy compound in central Baghdad on Tuesday.

Protesters set fire to one of the gates of walls around the embassy buildings and camped outside until the next day.

The U.S. airstrikes killed at least 25 militiamen.

Kataib Hezbollah, a part of the Hashd Shaabi umbrella group, had been blamed for an attack last week that killed a US citizen.

