Out of favour Super Eagles striker and Leicester footballer, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been alleged to be in love with another woman named Amaka whom sources suspected he may get married to and preparations are in top gear for this, leaving out his first girlfriend, Amarachi, whom he had paid her bride price sometime in May 2019, but he is yet to conclude marriage rites…

On hearing about Kelechi’s latest plans to marry another woman, Amarachi, was reported to have fainted in the UK when she heard Kelechi was about to pay bride price on someone else.

READ ALSO: Andy King: Rangers cut short Leicester winger’s loan



Insiders disclosed that Amarachi had coincidentally traveled to London to spend the Christmas with Kelechi, but the player refused to pick her calls, and so has been left stranded as she ended up going over to a friends place to stay when she could not reach Kelechi her husband to be.

There are unconfirmed reports that the footballer has a 13 year old son in Owerri whom he refers to as his brother. He also has a five year old daughter in Enugu.

It has also been alleged that, the former Super Eagles marksman has another son in Manchester with his one of his girlfriends and also a 6 month old daughter named Mercy with another girlfriend named Tobi before he relocated from Manchester.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

