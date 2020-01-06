Some concerned groups including Coalition of Saraki Advocates (COSA), Youth For Steady Progress And Development of Kwara South G70 and Concern Kwara Youth Group have condemned the demolition of the Saraki’s family property by the Kwara State government.

The groups said the demolition was not only a misplaced priority, but a lack of foresight by the present administration of Governor AbdulRazak Abdulraman.

In a statement jointly signed by Coordinator Concern Kwara Youth, Comr. Shittu Rilwan and Coordinator Kwara South G70, Engr. Salahudeen A Lukman, the groups said, demolition without recourse to the purpose of the house shows the lack of empathy, compassion and love for aged women who are major beneficiaries of what the house stands for.

According to the statement, “the joint leadership of Coalition of Saraki Advocates (COSA), Youth For Steady Progress And Development of Kwara South G70 and Concern Kwara Youth Group wish to categorically condemn the State Government’s impatience and destructive move exhibited on Late Olusola Saraki’s House popularly known as Ile Arugbo on Thursday 2nd January, 2020.

“Nigerians and most especially Kwarans will remember that Late Olusola Saraki, the father of incumbent Minister of State For Transportation, Sen Gbemisola Saraki and immediate past Senate President, Sen Bukola Saraki is a great philanthropist with special passion cum interest in empowering aged people like his counterpart, Alh Lamidi Adedibu in Oyo State.

“These men specialised in helping the needy and communities to achieve personal and collective goals from 70s till their death and it formed the basis of their unending love among the populace and dominance of political scene in their respective state till they quit the living world.

“State governments like Kwara is destroying center for aged people welfare, this is not only misplaced priority but lack of foresight by the present administration.

“It’s not an hidden fact that poverty increases in Nigeria on daily basis, people loss jobs on daily basis and graduates get no job like before as jobs are now for sale in ridiculous unaffordable high prices which compound the poverty level not only in Kwara but entire Nigerian states.

“Nigerians are hungry more than before under the APC government, while we should be looking for more likes of good Samaritan like Baba Saraki and Alh Lamidi Adedibu who opened their doors for people who are in need of basic needs for survival like food and clothing, which had driven many Nigerians both young and aged into criminality in recent time.

“But, a State government who is yet to erect one new block of building is demolishing a bungalow housing Center For Age Women Welfare and Support Service, hence the destruction of ‘Ile Arugbo’ is not only vindictive, but a direct attack on humanitarianism gesture of Late Olusola Saraki and source of livelihood for less privileged aged women in Kwara State which all sane Nigerians and Kwarans must condemn.

“We express our total disappointment in Kwara State Government’s action as well caution Mr. Governor to be extremely careful of his actions today while in power because tomorrow is pregnant.

“Government needs individuals and groups support to succeed, attacking perceived opponent is only childish for government that is yet to fulfill 1% of its campaign promises. Politics is over, this is time for governance and all hands must be on deck,” the groups said.

