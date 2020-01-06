Aviation unions in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA have vowed to seek the face of God following the disappearance of approval given by the immediate past Director-General of the agency for their 30 per cent Duty Tour Allowance DTA

Addressing workers of the agency at the annual prayers service held at the headquarters of NCAA, the Chairman of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria ATSSSAN NCAA branch, Comrade Shofolahan Ayodele explained that the incomes, Salaries and wages commission during their visit disclosed that what they were collecting as local running was not up to what they were expected to collect presently.

According to Ayodele, they were supposed to be collecting 30 per cent of their DTA following a letter was written to Captain Muktar, the former DG who gave approval for the collection.

He expressed displeasure that the approval file disappeared following the removal of Capt Muktar. “till today we can’t find the file, it has disappeared, I don’t know if they have kept the file with you, if it is with you please bring it out because we are going to pray against those holding that file this year because of that file must come out because the former DG approved it.”

“The file was personally delivered to me and I delivered to… and I don’t know where that file is now, go and check every file, the file is on the issue of 30per cent local running please assist us, we need your Cooperation”, he appealed to his Co-workers in NCAA

