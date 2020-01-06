An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ibadan, on Monday, remanded three men, Jubril Alli, 33; Abdulkadiri Yusuf, 27 and Mustapha Hassan, 28, at the Ibadan Correctional Centre for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery.

According to report, the three defendants, of undisclosed addresses, were arraigned on a two-count charge of armed robbery and conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, however, did not take their plea.

He ordered that they be remanded at Agodi Correctional Centre, pending the advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Feb. 27 for mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Cpl. Bewaji Ojo, had told the court that the defendants conspired together with others, now at large, to commit the offences.

“On Nov. 16, 2019, the trio, armed with guns and cutlasses, attacked one Fatai Adepoju and dispossessed him of two Techno cell phones, valued at N90,000.

“The three defendants also attacked one Ronke Okeowo and dispossessed her of one Techno cell phone, valued at N45,000 and an Infinix cell phone, valued at N32,000, with one Nokia cell phone worth N8,500,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences were committed on Nov 16, 2019 at about 2:30 am. at Kola Daisi University, on the Ibadan/Oyo expressway, Ibadan.

He said the offences contravened Section 1(2) and Section 6 (B) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap RII, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

